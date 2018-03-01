Aylesbury pupils receive awards for winning MP’s Christmas card competition

Three pupils from Oak Green School in Aylesbury have been presented with awards as part of town MP David Lidington’s annual Christmas card competition.

Despite hundreds of entries from youngsters all across the Vale, Oak Green scooped all three prizes in the annual competition.

Aatiqa Jan’s vibrant nativity scene, which was praised for its use of colour was judged the winner ahead of her classmates Safa Fatima and Aaraya Vaughn.

Mr Lidington could not believe that all three entries came from just one school, praising this achievement and their creative reflection of the true spirit of Christmas.

Oak Green’s Dr Emily Hobson, who organised the event said: “We always encourage our children to take part and it’s a fantastic achievement for those children and a great inspiration for all of our promising artists.”