Aylesbury pub named 'best in region' by brewer

An Aylesbury pub has been named as the best performing in the region by pub retailer and brewer Greene King.

The Old Millwrights Arms on Walton Road in Aylesbury has been named as the best performing pub managed by Greene King in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The brewers heaped praise on Liz Hind and Tom Davies, who have been running the pub for just under two years.

Phil Venables, business development manager at Greene King said: “Tom and Liz have done a remarkable job since taking over The Old Millwrights Arms - they are fantastic examples of what you can achieve in a pub if you focus on the basics.

"They have first rate standards, serve a fantastic pint and make sure they are at the heart of the community.

"You won’t find a better pub in the area.”

The pub has nine real ale pumps and sells a wide range of gins and spirits plus a selection of lagers, with the pub tapas and pizzas also proving particularly popular.

The Old Millwrights Arms hosts regular free events on Sundays including an open mic night, politics in the pub events and comedy nights.

Liz said: "We have loved running the pub in Aylesbury and we have been lucky to have such fantastic staff and customers.

"We've got lots of plans to improve and develop what we can offer and plan to be here for many more years to come."

The prize for winning best performing pub in the region was a large staff party as well as support from Greene King for further improvements to the pub.