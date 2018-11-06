Aylesbury property burgled while occupants were asleep

A games console, jewellery and cash were stolen from a home in Aylesbury in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

The incident happened on Granville Street at around 2am while the victims were asleep.

Thieves gained entry to the rear of the property and the console, which contained games, plus jewellery and cash.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 43180337304.

Alternatively you can report information on the Thames Valley Police website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report