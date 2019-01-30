Aylesbury primary school goes into lockdown after man spotted on roof

A primary school in Aylesbury went into lockdown today (Wednesday) after a man was spotted on the roof.

Police were called to Ashmead Combined School on Cole Road today after the individual was spotted on top of the school building.

The school went into lockdown for a period of time before the situation was ended safely.

Parent Jacqui Dicks thanked the police for their efforts on Twitter saying: "'A huge thank you for keeping the children of Ashmead School safe today.

"My daughter said she was scared but knew she was safe because there were police around."

TVP Aylesbury Vale replied: "That’s great to know she felt safe with us being around.

"We are happy to report everything ended safely."

Inspector James Davies from the Aylesbury Vale local policing team said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 9.40am following reports that a man was on the roof of Ashmead School in Aylesbury.

"Officers attended the scene and worked with other emergency services to ensure that the man was removed safely from the roof.

"The school was closed while we dealt with the incident.

"The man has now been removed from the roof and is in the care of health professionals."

A school spokesman told this paper a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.