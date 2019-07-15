Aylesbury pothole repair, 'peels away', just days after being repaired

A shocking new video revealed to the Bucks Herald shows the repaired road surface crumble and fall apart, just days after being repaired.

The video shows the man, who lives on Stephenson close in Aylesbury, peel away the newly laid road surface on what appears to be a freshly laid pothole repair around a drainage grid.

They lambasted the road work, saying it was the work of 'cowboys'.

"The workmanship of the repair was awful. It's making our roads a nightmare!

"One day after it's been 'repaired', its already cracking and pulling up. Absolutely rubbish.

"I would feel guilty for doing such a bad job - who on earth signed this off? It's going to cause more damage and be more expensive to repair. Absolute cowboys!"

Transport for Buckinghamshire have been asked to comment.