Aylesbury pop singer jailed after killing cyclist in crash

A singer from Aylesbury has been jailed for eight months after killing a woman in a crash in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, earlier this year.

Nadine Samuels, 27, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving following a collision on the A414 St Albans Road roundabout in March.

Debbie Mills, who died in the accident, pictured with her husband Kevin

The court heard that at around 9.15am on March 21, Deborah Mills, 54, was cycling around the roundabout as Samuels travelled along the A414 towards the M1 in her blue Ford KA.

As Samuels entered the roundabout, she failed to notice Mrs Mills who was already on the roundabout.

The front offside of Samuels’s vehicle collided with Mrs Mills bike.

Mrs Mills was airlifted to the Royal London Hospital where she later died.

Paying tribute her son Josh said: “Mum was a valued member of the community for years, working within the scouting movement for over 10 years seeing her own children going through it.

"Mum dreamed of creating her own bakery from home, and managed to do so where she started selling cakes online for celebrations and parties before she started selling at markets where she created a name for herself, and on many occasions sold out of the majority of her baked goods even before the markets had opened up for trade.

“For the past few years Mum took up cycling in a bid to help her lose weight, in which she succeeded dramatically. She went on to join Breeze Cycling Club where she made many friends and completed challenges she didn’t think was possible a few years earlier. Cycling became a new love of hers.

“Unfortunately, this was the last chapter in Mum's life as it came to an end far too soon.

"She couldn’t wait to see her children grow up more than she already had, to see her youngest become an adult in the eyes of society, her daughter to become a young woman and to help prepare her for her role as a mother, and then her eldest, who needed her guidance more than he could care to admit to.

“She won’t get to hold her grandchildren, see her children marry or succeed in life.

"There was so much more wisdom and advice that Debbie had to give. We miss her dearly.”

Deborah’s husband, Kevin Mills, said: “We are happy with the outcome of the sentencing and can now move on.”

Samuels has been banned from driving for two years and four months.

Samuels, who has more than 22,000 followers on social media, is a member of girl group M O.

The girl band have had two records reach the top 20 in the UK charts, including 'Bad Vibe' earlier this year.