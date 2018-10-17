Aylesbury, pick up your knitting needles for the big knit!

It is the return of the Big Knit campaign and Age UK Buckinghamshire is calling on you to join in and get knitting!

Bernadette Ashcroft, Chief Officer of Age UK Buckinghamshire said: “We need the people of Buckinghamshire to join us and help knit as many miniature hats as possible this winter to help us hit our 3820 target. It is such a fun campaign to get behind and it does so much to help older people in our area.”

“The money raised will make a big difference to the lives of older people by funding our hugely important services including befriending, welfare benefits and information and advice.”

Last year alone, more than one million hats were lovingly created, with designs including the hugely popular unicorn, grizzly bear, fluffy sheep and desert island.

Whether a knitting ninja, purling pro, crochet connoisseur or just keen to have a go it’s time to get wild about wool and join the Big Knit. Now in its 15th year, the campaign is recruiting knitters to help create an impressive 1.6 million hats to adorn innocent smoothie bottles. For each be-hatted smoothie sold*, Age UK receives 25p, and that money helps the Charity support older people who are facing later life alone.

Bara Amouyal, innocent drinks, said: “The Big Knit has had such an incredible amount of support over the past 15 years and we are hugely grateful – we love seeing what miniature creations the nation can come up with! Through the Big Knit campaign, we want to do everything we can to make a difference to the lives of older people.”

For more information on The Big Knit contact Age UK Buckinghamshire on 01296 431 911, email age@ageukbucks.org.uk or visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/buckinghamshire/activities-and-events/the-big-knit/. Please send completed hats to Age UK Buckinghamshire at 145 Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 9HH.

This year’s hat knitting patterns are available to download, to find out more visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/bigknit

