Aylesbury news round-up: High Street to re-open and market to scale down due to weather

Today's round-up of news related to Aylesbury town centre includes updates on the High Street and the market.

The area of Aylesbury High Street which was closed due to a building being unsafe is due to be re-opened tonight (Tuesday).

Transport for Bucks tweeted: "High Street is set to reopen tonight now that the structure has been deemed safe."

The structure in question was the building at 112 High Street, where Aylesbury Vale District Council intervened to stop demolition works which made part of a building unstable.

Meanwhile, although Aylesbury market will open as normal tomorrow (Wednesday) no stalls will be put up due to predicted high winds, with gusts of more than 40mph forecast.

A statement from Aylesbury Vale District Council said: "Unfortunately high wind gusts (+40mph) are again predicted for tomorrow.

"It's with great reluctance that we're advising no stalls to be erected for tomorrow's Aylesbury market as the predicted wind gusts exceed the safety limits advised by the manufacturers."

No stalls will be erected at the market in Winslow, which runs simultaneously.