Aylesbury naturalist up for national honour for recording wildlife

A naturalist from Aylesbury has been nominated for the Gilbert White award, a prestigious honour marking his work recording terrestrial and freshwater wildlife.

Ryan Clark, 25, is in the running for the award which aims to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions made to biological recording by adults and young people.

Ryan said: “The feeling of making a difference to wildlife conservation really excites me.

“Biological recording helps us to understand and conserve the natural world around us.

“We cannot conserve species if we don’t know what they are, where they are and what they’re doing.

“This motivates me to record wildlife at all times of the year and spend hours identifying a single species.

“There is always new species to discover in an area and the ability for anyone to make a significant difference is really motivational.

“Biological recording also helps me to remember the walks I’ve been on and the species I’ve encountered.”

The annual awards started in 2015, and have been developed by the National Biodiversity Network, the National Forum for Biological Recording and the Biological Records Centre.

The winners of the 2018 UK Awards for Biological Recording and Information Sharing will be given their prizes at a special ceremony on Wednesday November 21, during the National Biodiversity Network’s annual conference in Nottingham.