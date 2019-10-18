Aylesbury MP Sir David Lidington slams HS2 for 'cavalier and highly arrogant attitude' towards public engagement

David Lidington has written a letter to Sectretary of State for Transport, Grant Schapps expressing his 'dismay' at HS2 contractors moving in to Fairford Leys.

He goes on to slam HS2's cavalier and 'highly arrogant' attitude towards public engagement, and their 'secretive' behaviour.

MP Sir David Lidington wrote: "I am deeply concerned that this work is taking place whilst the Oakervee Review is ongoing and I have conveyed my dismay that this is the case.

"All across Buckinghamshire, enabling works are taking place and I judge this to be highly prejudicial to the enquiry and yet another example of HS2's cavelier attitude to the Oakervee Review.

"Coincidentally I have now met Mr Oakervee and Lord Berkeley and I have expressed by horror at the mismanaged and highly arrogant attitude to public engagement by HS2 which has plagued this project since day one.

"Sadly this situation in Fairford Leys is only one in a catalogue of instances where HS2 have acted contrary to their original statements."

Last week HS2 and Aylesbury Vale District Council were in hot water over failure to inform Coldharbour Parish Council in Fairford Leys of imminent works in the area.

You can read the full story here.

He continued: "Indeed, the situation is deeply troubling as HS2 ltd have given public assurances to Coldharbour Parish Council on several occasions and have not informed the Parish Council of their plans.

"I note that Cllr Cole attended a meeting with HS2 ltd on September 19 and this was not mentioned to him or the Parish Council Chairman, Cllr Poland.

"This highly secretive attitude of HS2 creates ill feeling in the community and I would call on you to order all enabling works to be stopped until Mr Oakervee has reported.