Aylesbury mourns the tragic loss of Grammar School student Charlie Dunne

Aylesbury Grammar School and the wider community have come together to lament the tragic loss of Charlie Dunne.

A “larger than life” Aylesbury Grammar School student has died while on holiday, the Bucks Herald can report.

Charlie Dunne, in Year 13 at the school died on holiday in Devon, after tripping whilst running into the sea, a most tragic accident.

His spinal chord was damaged and he was rushed to hospital in Barnstaple where he was placed on life support.

Despite everybody’s best efforts, the decision was made to turn off his life support.

His final act was watching the England vs Croatia semi final with his friends and family.

A tribute, written by school colleagues Lilla Venning, Ellie Treherne and Gary Ramsbottom said Charlie “was a larger than life character, full of noise, smiles, chat and laughter. You always knew when he was around.

“He was full of plans for the future; he was not planning the conventional route for after A levels and we have no doubt that he would have had a fabulous and successful life, but for this dreadful accident..”

Aylesbury Grammar School will have councilling on offer for children affected by the loss for support.

Mark Sturgeon, headmaster of Aylesbury Grammar School said: “We are in contact with Charlie’s family and helping them in any way we can at this most difficult of times. The teaching staff and his closest friends have all been informed as well as special assemblies held across the school this morning.

“We have opened a ‘Memories of Charlie’ book for those who wish to share and contribute. As can be imagined this tragic news has hit the school community very hard.

“It is important for individuals to express their feelings and also get the support they need.

“As a result counselling capacity for staff and students will be provided in the coming days.

“We will be writing to all parents this week and would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support.”