Aylesbury Mayor thanks residents for supporting 10-Tonne challenge for town’s foodbank

Barratt David Wilson Homes recently opened the Canal Quarter sales and marketing suite at its Kingsbrook development on Burcott Lane, as a ‘Donation Station’ to support the Mayor of Aylesbury’s 10 Tonne Challenge, in partnership with Aylesbury Foodbank.

Residents and members of the wider Aylesbury community donated their spare produce to support mayor Tim Dixon’s initiative, which aims to collect 10 tonnes of supplies to support vulnerable local residents before his time as mayor comes to an end in May.

The foodbank saw a 73 per cent rise in demand over the Christmas period, with the high level of referrals expected to continue over the coming months.

Aylesbury Mayor Tim Dixon, centre, with Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, and Aylesbury Foodbank volunteer Sherrilyn Bateman

Cllr Dixon said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to Barratt David Wilson Homes for opening its sales and marketing suite last week and to all of the residents that have supported our initiative – we are so close to reaching our 10-tonne goal.

“With three months to go, I am confident that we will be able to reach this target and will continue to raise awareness to ensure a sustained flow of supplies to the foodbank moving forwards.”

Aylesbury Foodbank volunteer Sherrilyn Bateman said: “Following the Christmas rush, donations are usually light in January and February, so we appreciate Barratt David Wilson Homes reaching out to the local community at this time and providing an easily accessible Donation Station.

"We would like to thank the public for their generosity - these donations will make a huge difference to people in the local area and help ensure our supplies continue to be stocked up throughout the month.”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We are pleased to hear that our Donation Station was a successful drop-off point here at Kingsbrook, increasing accessibility for our local community to donate any spare food they had in January.