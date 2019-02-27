Aylesbury Man who stole 'lunchbox, food and bikes' jailed for two years

Stefan Greco, 36, of Griffin Lane, Aylesbury, has been jailed for two years and two months after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary in Aylesbury and Weston Turville.

He was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

Stefan Greco, aged 36, of Griffin Lane in Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in a dwelling and one count of burglary non dwelling in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (26/2).

At around 1.30am on Monday 3 December last year, Greco broke into a property in Meadowcroft in Aylesbury, stealing items of food and a lunchbox.

Then in the early hours of Wednesday 12 December, he forced entry into a large detached garage in Weston Turville, stealing pedal cycles and power tools.

Greco was identified through forensic evidence and was arrested and charged on 25 January 2019.

After entering a guilty plea to both charges, Greco was jailed for a total of two years and two months. This sentence was 18 months for burglary in a dwelling and eight months for burglary non-dwelling – to run consecutively.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michael Bellamy, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Burglary is a horribly invasive crime which has a large impact on the victims, and the local community. As such it is investigated and dealt with robustly by the police and courts.

“Greco showed a complete disregard to his victims, committing both of the offences overnight while they were asleep. It was only after he was given the forensic evidence against him that he entered a guilty plea.

“However, this does not take away from the impacts of his crimes, and he will now serve a term of imprisonment which will prevent him from committing further such offences.

“We will vigorously investigate burglaries and bring offenders to face the courts and face justice.”