Aylesbury man selling homemade marmalade for charity

An Aylesbury man who raises money for charity by selling homemade Seville orange marmalade is doing so for the tenth year in a row.

Stephen Rotherham, 74, raised more than £1,500 in the past year for charities such as Pace, R.N.L.I, the Honeypot Children's Charity, Air Ambulance, Bumblebee Conservation Trust and the Alzheimer's Society.

The recipe used is an original from Stephen's mother's 1942 year book.

This year's worthwhile charity benefiting from the sales of Stephen's marmalade is the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Jars of Stephen's homemade marmalade are available from the Coffee Tree on George Street, Aylesbury.

Alternatively on Wednesday January 23 jars will be sold at Market Square from 9am to 3pm.

Mr Rotherham is hoping locals will come along in droves and support this brilliant cause by buying a jar or two.

He is hopeful his homemade marvellous marmalade will last for years.

Mr Rotherham, who has always enjoyed eating marmalade starting making it about five years ago when visiting his partner Gill, who lives in Lymington.

In 2014 Stephen won gold in the men's section of the Dalmain Marmalade festival for the marmalade recipe.