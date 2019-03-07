Aylesbury man running 1000 miles in aid of hospital and charity

A man from Aylesbury is aiming to run 1000 miles in 2019 in aid of Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust and The Lung Foundation.

Stephen Ibbotson, 32, set himself the epic running challenge as a way of thanking Stoke Mandeville Hospital and The Lung Foundation for supporting his daughter Chloe through bronchiolitis - a lower respiratory tract infection common in children under the age of two.

Chloe was diagnosed with the condition at the age of two weeks - she is now seven months old and is feeling as healthy as she ever has done.

Chloe's mum Rebecca said: "Chloe has had a horrendous cough since birth.

"When she was diagnosed Chloe was constantly in hospital and in A&E and the staff at Stoke Mandeville were amazing.

"We were very grateful for the care they gave her and wanted to do something to say thank you.

"Stephen used to be a keen runner but hasn't done running on a regular basis for ten years.

"This was a great opportunity to set himself a challenge so he decided this year he would run 1000 miles.

"He is averaging 20 miles a week and is trying to run every other day.

"He manages to fit it in around his work in London as a web designer.

"He has organised a running club at work, signed up for a half marathon and signed up for some fun runs.

"Stephen has set himself a target of £10,000, and so far we have raised £864."

The family are planning more fundraising events over the coming months including a cake sale.

To find out more about Stephen's challenge visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=StephenIbbotson2&pageUrl=1