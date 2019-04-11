Aylesbury man Raymond Sharp is jailed for three years for child sex offences

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual communication with a child and one count of attempting to cause/incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity at a hearing at the same court on 20 February.

A man has been sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment for child sex offences.

Raymond Sharp, aged 52, of Wycliffe End, Aylesbury, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (4/4).

Between 12 January and 3 February 2019, Sharp communicated online with a person who he believed was an 11-year-old girl.

Their conversation became sexual in nature with Sharp encouraging her to perform sexual acts on herself on a number of occasions.

However, the person was in fact an adult acting as a child and this was brought to police attention.

Sharp was charged with the offences on 4 February.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Fred Ruffle, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This offence was brought to our attention by member of the public, and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

“This sentence shows how seriously online sexual offences are taken by Thames Valley Police and the justice system.

“Sharp was relentless in his pursuit of what he thought was an 11-year-old girl and I have no doubt that if this had been a child, he would have followed through on his plans of meeting her.”