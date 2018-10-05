Aylesbury man jailed for 'violent assault' on woman which left her with 'significant injuries'

An Aylesbury man has been jailed for a violent attack on a woman last year which left her requiring surgery.

Jacob Graham, 25, of Viridian Square, Aylesbury, was put behind bars for four years after the attack in January 2017 which happened at an address in Aylesbury.

Graham punched a 20-year-old woman in the face which such force that her jaw was broken in three places and she required surgery.

The incident was reported to police in September 2017, and following an investigation, Graham was charged in May 2018.

After a three day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, Graham was convicted of GBH, but found not guilty of ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rebekah Tyler said: “This was a violent assault on a 20-year-old woman, which caused her significant injuries.

“Our thorough investigation, aided by the bravery of the victim, has allowed us to bring Graham to justice and he will now serve a significant term of imprisonment.

“We will always thoroughly investigate incidents such as this and bring offenders to justice."