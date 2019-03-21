Aylesbury man jailed for possessing and dealing £73,000 worth of cocaine

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed for four years and nine months after he was found in possession of cocaine valued at £73,000.

Sohail Aurangzeb, 24, of Blackwater Drive, Aylesbury, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count possession with intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, one count of using, acquiring or retaining criminal property and driving without insurance.

Sohail Aurangzeb was jailed after being found in possession of more than 70,000 worth of cocaine

On February 6 2019, at about midday, Aurangzeb was identified by officers driving a Vauxhall Astra.

On seeing the officers, Aurangzeb pulled on to a driveway on Blackwater Drive and got out of his car and ran towards the back of a house where he was apprehended by officers.

His vehicle was searched and crack cocaine and cocaine with an estimated street value of 73,000 pounds was recovered.

Aurangzeb was arrested and subsequently charged the following day.

Aylesbury area commander Superintendent Tim Metcalfe described the sentence as a 'significant result' for the force saying: “A substantial amount of Class A drugs are now off the streets and a drug dealer is as well.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to drug dealers that they will not be tolerated, we will pursue you and we will bring you before the courts for justice.

“We will continue to work with the community and our partners as part of our Stronghold campaign to stop drug dealers from having a detrimental impact in the Thames Valley.”