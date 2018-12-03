Aylesbury man hit with bill for more than £1,000 after dumping waste illegally

An Aylesbury man has been hit with a bill for more than £1,000 after illegally dumping waste off a residential street in the town,.

John Paul Abbs, 41, of Beech Green was found guilty by magistrates of dumping two sacks of solidified cement off Pearson Close, Aylesbury in June.

The waste dumped by Abbs in Aylesbury

A surveillance camera in the area recorded waste being dumped from a silver Ford Fiesta.

A man was seen taking two sacks of solidified cement mix waste from the vehicle and throwing them into the undergrowth.

At an interview with enforcement officers from Bucks County Council in July Abbs admitted depositing the cement, though he claimed that he had intended to return and remove it from the roadside, but forgot to do so.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cleared the waste cement away four days later at a cost to the taxpayer.

Magistrates fined Abbs £466, and ordered him to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £768.

A victim surcharge of £46 was also levied – meaning he was landed with a bill of £1,280.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Paul Irwin said: "It seems incredible that someone would risk fines, costs and a criminal record when their waste could have been disposed of easily at the local household recycling centre.

"This case is an excellent example of how our network of surveillance cameras catches out people who are prepared to engage in such antisocial behaviour."

In the past 15 years, the Waste Partnership has secured more than 680 fly tipping convictions.

Illegal waste dumping can be reported online at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk