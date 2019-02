An Aylesbury man has been charged by police with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Raymond Sharp, 51, of Wycliffe End, was arrested on February 3 and charged the following day.

The charges are in connection with incidents between January 12 and February 2.

Sharp appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody to appear before Aylesbury Crown Court on February 20.