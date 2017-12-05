Aylesbury man banned from all UK football grounds for three years

A 20-year-old man from Aylesbury has received a three year ban from all UK football grounds after attempting to enter Wycombe Wanderers ground with a firework.

Josh Walker from Lawson Way received a fine and a national three-year stadium ban at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Monday December 4 after pleading guilty to two offences relating to his conduct at a Chairboys home fixture.

Lawson was charged with being drunk whilst attempting to enter Adams Park and possession of a pyrotechnic device.

The offences took place ahead of Wycombe’s match with Crawley on November 18.