Aylesbury magician successfully defends Home Counties close-up magic title

A magician from Aylesbury has successfully defended a regional title for close-up magic which he won last year.

Simon Jones, from Berryfields, who goes under the name 'Simon Says Magic' successfully defended the 'Bill Hammersley close-up magic championship' organised by the Home Counties Magic Society in Reading on February 21.

Simon Jones (left) receives the Home Counties close-up magic championship title

For the competition Simon had to present close-up magic to an invited audience in an act that lasted between seven and ten minutes.

Judges then awarded points for magical content and entertainment value.

As part of his winning routine, Simon performed hand illusions with coins making them appear, transport and disappear.

He also did a rope act where three ropes changed lengths and morphed into two ropes, the ends came off and on again and a ring passed through rope that was tied together!

Simon concluded his routine by performing some card tricks.

Simon said: "I am very pleased to defend my title.

"I like entering competitions as a way of pushing myself."

Simon has been a professional magician for 12 years and full time for the past five years.

He previously worked at Wickes and after learning a magic trick from a colleague caught the magic bug and turned his hand to the profession.

He said: "I still enjoy what I do and I still get the magic bug.

"I practice on a daily basis and I am constantly trying to evolve my routine so that my act is different to other magicians."

Simon said his target for 2019 is to become part of the 'magic circle.'

To do this magicians are interviewed in front of a group of experienced magicians and also have to pass an exam, where they perform a routine of a certain length in front of judges.

To find out more about Simon visit his website at www.simonsaysmagic.com