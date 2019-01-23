Aylesbury Library to hold family fun day to celebrate refurbishment

The newly refurbished Aylesbury Library is opening its doors - and they want people to come to a fun-packed family day from 11:00 on Saturday 26 January to celebrate!

Noel Brown is Buckinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health. He says:

“I’m really proud of our newly refurbished Aylesbury library. It’s a modern, comfortable and inviting space with updated features that suit modern life better. We’ve got lots of lovely new books plus new features that will make life easier like the self-service terminals, more plug sockets and our dementia-friendly layout.

We’ve wanted to make a space the whole community can enjoy and can spend time in and all the facilities have had a full update.

People may not know that we run a great timetable of regular activities too so please do come and join us for our opening event on Saturday 26 January and find out more.”

Many residents were initially angered by the closure of the Aylesbury Study Centre, which the Council say just been re-amalgamated into the new building.

However the Council say, the new and improved space will include:

->Better computing facilities with more power points for customers using their own devices

->New self-service technology – so customers can borrow and return books really quickly and easily

->A modernised children’s area with a colourful new sensory wall

->Refurbished toilets and a new baby-changing area

->A dementia-friendly layout

->A new exhibition area and a new ‘well-being’ zone

->Two new meeting rooms

->Lots of new books and longer opening hours!

Noel added: "It’s a fantastic modern space in the heart of the town that the community can be proud of and which reflects the wider regeneration of this part of Aylesbury, which also includes proposals for a new hotel, new apartments and a new restaurant."