'Aylesbury legend' Magenta Devine dies aged 61

TV presenter had links to Aylesbury's Friars club and started her journalistic career in the town.

Magenta Devine - TV presenter, journalist and music promoter has died aged 61.

Ms Devine (changed from Kim Taylor) was best known for presenting Rough Guide, Reportage and Young, Gifted and Broke.

She started her career in Aylesbury and had her own column in the Aylesbury Roxette fanzine.

Musician John Otway - who was friends with Magenta, said: "This is really sad. She was a few years younger than me and we all used to hang out at the Bell Hotel at the bottom of Market Square.

"At that time in the 70s there were a few people that made Aylesbury a bit special - and she was one of them."

He added: "She was a wonderfully enigmatic person who helped me an awful lot. We both moved to London around the same time after I'd had a hit record and she was doing her journalism work and we always used to bump into each other."

Described as an 'Aylesbury legend' by Friars founder David Stopps - Devine caught the eye of Janet Street Porter who asked her to present Channel 4's Network 7. Prior to that - among other things - she had worked for Tony Braisby, publicist for the likes of Queen and Thin Lizzy.

She was born in Hemel Hempstead in 1957, and died today while undergoing hospital treatment.

More to come as we get it.