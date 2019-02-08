Aylesbury hosting charity quiz to find 'the brainiest salon in Bucks'

A competition to find 'the brainiest salon in Bucks' takes place later this month at Rivets Sports and Social Club.

Hosted by the Ruby Lane hair salon, who are based in Bedgrove, it is hoped the event will attract in excess of 40 teams from salons across the county.

All proceeds will be going to the Florence Nightingale Hospice in their 30th anniversary year.

It is not the first time Ruby Lane has hosted a charity quiz - the previous one was in aid of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital and was won by the Avanti hair salon in Watermead.

The evening will be compered by Clive Collins, a director of HOB Salons.

Previewing the evening, Mr Collins said: "I’m thrilled to have been asked to be quizmaster for this wonderful event, the night will be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to help raise money for the cause and support the amazing work the hospice do!”

Tickets are £10 per person and are available from the salon in Jansel Square or by e-mailing rubylane01@gmail.com