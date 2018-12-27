Aylesbury homeless family feature in Nationwide "voices of Christmas" advert

Nationwide Building Society have launched a series of adverts to celebrate a diverse range of voices and stories from people across the country as they share their thoughts and feelings about Christmas.

The Aylesbury family feature in the advert entitled, Homeless at Christmas.

Kimberly, Mark and their kids, from Aylesbury, spent Christmas 2015 in temporary accommodation.

Since the filming of the advert however, Shelter has helped them into a home and this will be their first Christmas there.

Kimberly tells Mark how her two-year-old was worried about Santa not being able to find them at Christmas, when they were living in a hostel.

Earlier this year, we reported that Aylesbury Vale was a hotspot for children in temporary accommodation over Christmas here : https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/aylesbury-vale-a-hotspot-for-children-in-temporary-accomodation-over-christmas-says-shelter-1-8730312

The ‘12 Voices of Christmas’ advertising campaign will feature a dozen different voices from all over the UK covering various ages, ethnicities and life experiences.

The adverts will run for eight days until Monday 31 December across TV. They will air at the start and end of advert breaks, including during Coronation Street, ensuring two different voices in each break.

Sara Bennison, Nationwide’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Christmas means so many different things to our 15 million members.

"After what has so often felt like a year of division and dissent, we wanted to celebrate that diversity of experience. Building Societies are, after all, built on a premise that we can achieve far more together than is possible alone, and that seems more relevant now than ever.

"We hope that everyone can find something they relate to in one of our ‘12 Voices of Christmas, Nationwide’.”

Jim Thornton, VCCP Deputy Executive Creative Director, said: “You hear a lot of things at Christmas – sleigh bells, carols, Slade, over-excited children, police sirens – but the one thing you rarely ever hear are the voices of ordinary people talking about Christmas and what it means to them.

"Mixing spoken word with observed conversations, ‘Voices Nationwide’ gives voice to 12 different personal points of view on the festive season in its own inimitable authentic style. Which only leaves me to say, in the words of Shakin’ Stevens, ‘Merry Christmas, Everyone’.”

The 12 adverts to be aired are as follows:

A Christmas Birthday: Amina Jama, from London, remembers a very special Christmas Eve, 12 years ago, when her niece was born.

Too Many Christmases: Rhys Owain Williams, from Swansea, talks about the challenges of splitting his Christmas Day between his parents, who live separately.

First Christmas: Maggy Whitehouse, from Okehampton, Devon, looks back at her first ever service as a vicar on Christmas Eve.

(Step) Dad: Oliver Lomax, from Manchester, talks about his relationship with his stepdad, and how Christmas allowed him to say the things he’s never been able to.

Silent Night: Barber ‘GB’ (Godbrings) gives a melodic rendition of the Christmas carol ‘Silent Night’, whilst fellow hairdresser Anderson continues to encourage him throughout. Both are from Romford.

Faking it at Christmas: We’ve all opened an unwanted present, or two, on Christmas Day. Philip, Simone and their two sons, Elliot and Joel, from Epsom, discuss their reactions to opening unwanted presents.

Gran Gets It Wrong: Lynn Lovell, from Rochdale, reminisces about a Christmas past and how her Gran gifted her the wrong present.

Christmas Trees: Sally, Sara and Alicia, from Barnsley, debate traditional green trees versus the new modern colours.

Christmas in August: When does Christmas start? No one seems to agree. Nicky tells David and Kelly about a garden centre that got a little too festive in August. All are from Guildford.

The Queen’s Speech: Marak and Steven, from Bicester, discuss the Queen’s Speech, decorations and dressing up for the occasion

Carol Singers: Sophie and Beverly, from Dartford, can’t seem to agree on whether ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ is a Christmas carol, or not.

