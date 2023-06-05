Aylesbury Homeless Action Group launches urgent plea after 109 per cent increase in demand

An Aylesbury homeless charity is in need of urgent support due to a major increase in demand for its services.

The number of homeless people coming to Aylesbury Homeless Action Group (AHAG) for help has risen by 109 per cent over the past year, when comparing figures from the first quarter of 2022 to 2023. Due to cuts by the Government, there are only five bed spaces across the local area that can be accessed by those living the trauma of homelessness. AHAG has been able to provide 55 nights' accommodation since January 2022, but its fund is now so low the charity may only be able to provide a further 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aylesbury Homeless Action Group is a local homeless charity that works towards reducing the impact homelessness has on both the individual and the wider community. Over the last year, the volume of people accessing its service for free support and advice on their housing issues has increased. This year over 270 individuals have already received support from us, 173 of those disclosed that they were at risk of having no place of safety to sleep with 55 already street homeless or sleeping in their vehicle.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL of a teenage girl with her head in her hands showing signs of mental health issues. Photo from: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Aylesbury Foodbank has also seen a consistent increase in people that depend on its services.