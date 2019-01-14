Aylesbury home 'severely damaged' by fire

A home in Aylesbury was 'severely damaged' by a blaze in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).

Five crews of firefighters were called to a property in Hazlehurst Drive at just after 2am.

Firefighters used two hose reels, six sets of breathing apparatus, two fans, a thermal imaging camera and a toolkit to tackle the incident.

The first floor and roof space of the home were severely damaged by fire and the ground floor of the property was partially damaged by smoke and water.

A man suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.