Aylesbury High Street re-opens fully after dangerous building made safe

Aylesbury High Street is returning to normal today (Friday) following a closure of nearly a month to deal with an unsafe building.

The High Street is now open to traffic, residents are now able to move back to their homes and a restaurant is once again open for business.

The area around 112 High Street, Aylesbury has now been made safe allowing the road to fully re-open

The privately-owned site at 112 High Street was closed down on August 24 by Aylesbury Vale District Council after concerns were raised by neighbours about demolition work being carried out there.

Inspectors identified that the remaining structure was at risk of collapse as well as impacting the adjacent wall with number 110 next door, where tenants were living and the El Halal restaurant was open.

The demolition was halted on August 24 with the roads closed, tenants moved to alternative accommodation and the El Halal restaurant temporarily shut under Section 78 of the Building Act 1984.

Thousands of visitors to the Parklife Weekend event in Vale Park just across the road from the site over the next two days were directed by the town council to other entrances to ensure their safety.

Cllr Peter Strachan, district council cabinet member for planning and enforcement said: “We are pleased to say that the site no longer poses a danger to the public and so this busy road in the town centre has been reopened.

"However what we have had to do here is not a long term solution - the responsibility for that rests with the owners of the building.

“Residents had to leave their homes, a business had to shut down temporarily and drivers and local people were inconvenienced, all of which was completely unnecessary and avoidable. There have also been considerable resources dedicated to addressing the problem by everyone involved and we are very grateful to the public for their patience and support during this challenging period.

“Demolition needs to be carefully and professionally carried out to prevent putting workers, the public and nearby structures at serious risk.

"AVDC rarely uses its emergency powers, but as we have shown here where we identify that the safety of the public is at risk we will not hesitate to take action.

"Those responsible will be held to account and we will now be considering our next steps.”