Aylesbury Greggs to serve vegan sausage roll for the first time...This week!

Following a campaign by the animal rights group Peta which attracted 20,000 petition signatures - the Aylesbury branch of Greggs will stock a vegan sausage roll option from Thursday.

Together with 950 other Greggs stores, Aylesbury's Exchange Street Retail park branch will be serving the popular favourite - but with a meat-free twist.

Local staff at the store confirmed to this newspaper that the rumours were true, and that the sausage roll will be on sale this week - after a fresh delivery.

Selling 1.5million sausage rolls per week, the new vegan sausage roll means that the UK’s 3.5million vegans will also be able to enjoy a vegan friendly version of Greggs’ bestselling item.

A dramatic video posted on YouTube heralded the arrival of the new snack - which coincides with the Veganuary awareness event - in which meat-eaters pledge to go vegan for a month to improve their health, and the environment.

Greggs bosses say that their vegan sausage roll has been designed to mirror some of the sausage roll’s classic features, including 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry, but instead is made with a bespoke Quorn filling.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs, said: “Like many food retailers we have seen increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products. We have been trying to develop a Vegan version of our famous sausage roll for some time now. It has not been easy but our taste panel customers all love this one, so we have decided to launch it as our contribution to Veganuary.”

The Vegan Sausage Roll will be on sale in 950 Greggs shops across the country from Thursday 3 January, costing from £1.

For more information visit www.greggs.co.uk