Sofia Greco

A girl from Aylesbury says she is excited after winning a place in the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain.

Sofia Greco has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

Advertisement

“I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement!” Sofia told The Bucks Herald.

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.

Sofia will also be fundraising for charity to help her win another award which will assist her efforts to get to the final.

Little Miss Teen Great Britain, Miss Junior Teen Great Britain and Miss Teen Great Britain are not beauty contests.

Advertisement

According to the official website it is instead a platform to celebrate teens and their achievements.

"Forget the pageant stereotype, this competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals,” the official website states.

Advertisement

"This UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories!

“The grand finals are full of FUN! From the beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and the grand final itself! It is a weekend that will never be forgotten.

Advertisement