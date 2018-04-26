Aylesbury foodbank to host quiz night to raise funds

Could you help raise funds for Aylesbury Foodbank?
The staff at Aylesbury Foodbank will be hosting a Quiz night at Walton Hall on April 28, starting at 7.30pm.

Fancy yourself as a bit of a brainiac? Or just want to get out of the house for a bit of fun? Why not sign yourselves up for a pub quiz to raise funds for Aylesbury foodbank!

Get your thinking caps on to help raise some much needed cash for Aylesbury foodbank.

Tickets are £10 each, which will include supper, or £5 without.

Teams can be up to 8, although smaller groups and individual entries are welcome.

For more information or to book a team, contact anne on webeditor@aylesburyfoodbank.org,uk