Aylesbury fly-tipper with 'bad back' found guilty of throwing illegally dumped waste into bush rather than removing it

A fly-tipper from Aylesbury has been hit with a bill of more than £900 after throwing waste that was already illegally dumped into bushes.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court heard that Kazimierz Stanislaw Podfigorny, 61, of Norfolk Terrace, Aylesbury, was sent by a contractor that employed him to clear away soil and rubble that had been illegally dumped on Marsh Lane in Stoke Mandeville in January.

CCTV images of Podfigorny dumping the waste

However, instead of loading the waste into his truck and removing it, a surveillance camera at the site captured images of him throwing the rubble and soil into bushes at the roadside.

When interviewed at a police station, Podfigorny (who at that time no longer worked for the contractor) explained that he had been suffering with a bad back and didn't want to load the heavy waste into the high truck and then unload it again by hand at the waste site.

He apologised during the interview for his actions however magistrates fined Podfigorny £580 and ordered him to pay costs of £300.

A victim surcharge of £58 was also levied – making a total to pay of £938.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Paul Irwin said: "Although he cited an undisclosed back problem in mitigation, this man was trusted to clear away illegally-dumped waste properly on behalf of the community.

"Rather than do this, though, he merely transferred the waste into the hedge - and ended up facing the same consequences as any other fly tipper."