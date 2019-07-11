Aylesbury family sets up GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs after tragic road death

The family of a man who was tragically killed in a collision on the A14 have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Kieran was also the family's sole breadwinner as a van driver, supporting his wife and five children.

They will be without income until they can get back on their feet, and so any money donated beyond the cost of the funeral will go towards supporting the Mayhew family, and allowing them time to grieve.

Police were called at 12.53am on July 6, but Kieran was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Now his family have set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising £15,000 toward the funeral cost.

The fund has already raced to £4,000. You can donate by visiting the GoFundMe page here.

The family was all set for their first holiday together

The family wrote: "Kieran had been working so hard in the past year, just to pay for their first family holiday abroad together which was supposed to be in two weeks time, where they could really spend some quality time together as a family and give something amazing to the kids.

"He was just a hard working man who would make ends meet just to provide a good life for his kids and wife."

Describing their loss, the family said: "As most of you all know, on July 6 we sadly had the terrible news that an amazing man, husband and dad of five had been taken away from us in a tragic single-vehicle collision on his way back from work.

"Kieran was a hard working genuine man who always put his family and friends first, a real family man at heart who would do anything for anyone without hesitations.

"The sudden loss of him to his beloved family has made a life changing impact on their lives. Words are not enough to express the sorrow and grief the family is going through right now."