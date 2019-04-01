Aylesbury family's Purple Day fundraiser

An Aylesbury family raised more than £1,400 for Epilepsy Sucks UK through a Purple Day walk on Saturday March 30.

A group of 30 people took part in a walk along a 7km stretch of the Waddesdon Greenway at the weekend in support of Purple Day.

The 30-strong Purple Day walking team at the start at Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Purple Day is an international day (March 26) that raises awareness of epilepsy.

The walk was organised by Caz Barlow who said her family had personal reasons for supporting the international day of action.

Caz said: "My daughter Natalia, five, was born with brain damage and has seizures that we often struggle to control even with medication.

"My friend Anna Coles' husband Sean died from epilepsy and she has raised £590 which will go to the charity."

Natalia Barlow, five, with her mum Caz, organiser of the Purple Day walk

On the day, the family raised £1,457 through the walk - with a further £396.50 raised through a Just Giving page.

The family have various fundraising events coming up throughout April:

> A pub quiz at the Cotton Wheel pub on April 9

> A charity football match at noon on April 13

> A bingo night at the Plough pub at 8pm on April 26

> A face-painting stand at Broadfields Tesco on April 27

Epilepsy Sucks UK is a charity that funds anti-suffocation pillows to help people with epilepsy.

To find out more about Caz and her family's story visit her Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caz-barlow