Aylesbury family's fundraising event for Stoke Mandeville Hospital unit

A fundraising event for Stoke Mandeville Hospital's chemotherapy and haematology unit is being held on Saturday October 27.

The event is being organised by Aylesbury resident Jade Pinnock whose mum Kim Pinnock (nee Lumley) helped to raise £45,000 to help set the unit up 33 years ago.

In 1985, Kim was a patient at the hospital fighting leukaemia however in her isolation ward she had no shower, bath or lavatory.

The Bucks Herald helped promote the appeal and Kim told the paper at the time: "The nurses and doctors are really excellent but the facilities make me feel degraded."

Despite doctors fearing that Kim wouldn't have long to live she defied their medical prognosis and married Houghton Pinnock after he donated her white blood cells.

Just weeks after their marriage, two hospital cubicles were named after Kim.

Kim has been back at Stoke Mandeville Hospital this year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She has finished chemotherapy and is now waiting for her operation.

Kim's latest hospital visit inspired Jade to raise funds to improve the hospital.

Jade said: "The night is to raise money for patients having treatment so they have personal entertainment systems such as iPads available while they are staying for treatment.

"Unfortunately when having treatment people are obviously unable to work and so money is generally low and most families are unable to to fund luxuries.

"There will also be an opportunity for people to write their own experiences of illnesses so people can relate and feel safer.

"There are loads of goodies in the raffle and an auction going on with some fantastic bits up for grabs."

The event takes place at Niche wine bar in Market Square, Aylesbury between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

Entry is by donations on the door and no ticket is required in advance.

The event features a raffle, tombola and an auction featuring some fabulous prizes.

Jade said: "My sister works for easyJet so for the auction prizes include a flight with them.

"For sports fans we have a signed Anthony Joshua glove as a prize.

"We have also got a trampoline party prize, chocolates, beauty products, clothes and much more."