Aylesbury family appear on BBC show Eat Well For Less

A family from Aylesbury have appeared on the BBC TV programme Eat Well For Less.

The Venter family, who live in Aylesbury, appeared on the show in which Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace and fresh food importer Chris Bavin aim to improve families eating habits and save them money at the same time.

For this episode the pair aimed to help family of four the Venters - consisting of Kim, a fitness instructor, Martin, a lorry driver, and their two children Luke 15, and Jacob, 17.

At the start of the show the family admitted that they 'never eat one meal the same.'

They are then seen doing their weekly shop at the Tesco store on Broadfields in Aylesbury which comes to £234.

Throughout the show, Gregg and Chris get them to swap a lot of the food items they purchase for healthier and cheaper alternatives and teach the teenagers how to cook and end with getting them all enjoying a meal together.

The show is available on the iPlayer for another three weeks and can be accessed here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0bp14t4/eat-well-for-less-series-5-episode-7