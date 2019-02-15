Aylesbury Ex-Services Club closed for six to eight weeks due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Aylesbury Ex-Services Club has announced it will be closed for the next six to eight weeks due to what it describes as 'unforeseen circumstances.'

In a statement from the committee that was posted on its Twitter feed the club said:

"We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control the Ex-Services Club will be closed for the next six to eight weeks.

"Unfortunately this means the club will be unusable during this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your understanding at this unfortunate time.

"We also send apologies to people who have had bookings cancelled at short notice and we have been told not to discuss the situation further for legal reasons."

The Ex-Services Club is located on Walton Street and is a popular venue for events and functions in the town.