Aylesbury dog breeder wins prestigious Best in Breed award at famous Crufts dog show

Ester on the podium with Gretel at Crufts 2023

An Aylesbury dog breeder has won Best in Breed at the world-famous Crufts dog show, for the fifth time.

Gretel Osborn, aged 54 has been showing and exhibiting field spaniels since she was a girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1981, she won third place at Crufts with her dog George, and was featured in the Bucks Herald.

Ester wins the BASC AV Spaniel Class

Over the years, Gretel has exhibited at Crufts almost every year, winning Best of Breed five times with five different dogs.

Topping the breed this year was her three-year-old field spaniel Ester (show name Show Champion Elgert Private Dancer).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gretel, who is secretary of Thame & Oxfordshire County Canine Society, said: "It is such a magical moment when the judge points at you for the award, and then to represent your breed in the main ring on the famous green carpet is a dream come true.

"Ester this year not only topped her breed - Field Spaniels - she also won the BASC Any Variety Spaniel Working Award.

Gretel wins third prize at Crufts as a schoolgirl

"To enter these classes, she has to have worked the year and been signed off doing so by the gamekeeper and proven herself in the field, so to win Best of Breed and also the BASC class really shows she is fit for function and has beauty as well as brains."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gretel also won first prize in the Post Graduate Dog Class with Bertie and also first prize in Veteran and Best Veteran in Breed with Ester's mum, Betsy (Show Champion Elgert Lady Sta'dust JW).

Field spaniels are on the Kennel Club's Native Vulnerable Breed list.

Gretel said: “It is so important to keep this breed true to form and fit for function. They were bred to be in the field but equally make the most amazing family dogs.

2023 was an impressive year for Gretel, who also collected the Top Breeder and Top Brood Bitch awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This year I am honoured to be judging The Field Spaniel Society's 100th Anniversary Championship Show, and in 2025 I will have the most amazing honour to judge field spaniels at Crufts.”

She added: "You could say it has been a lifelong passion and dedication to a breed that I absolutely adore. They, in return, give me so much joy and love, so a dedication worth every minute of every day.”