Aylesbury director triumphs at Energy Efficiency Awards

An Aylesbury company director has taken a top award at the East Midlands Efficiency Awards.
By Gordon WalkerContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Nick Miles, of EWI Pro, based at Bridgegate Business Park, won the Regional Business Development manager/Director of the Year award.

There were twelve categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at Doubletree Hilton Nottingham Gateway Hotel on March 21, attended by individuals and companies throughout the East Midlands that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

Nick Miles from EWI PRO recessives his awardNick Miles from EWI PRO recessives his award
Nick Miles from EWI PRO recessives his award

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the ten years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”

