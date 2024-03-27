Aylesbury director triumphs at Energy Efficiency Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Miles, of EWI Pro, based at Bridgegate Business Park, won the Regional Business Development manager/Director of the Year award.

There were twelve categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at Doubletree Hilton Nottingham Gateway Hotel on March 21, attended by individuals and companies throughout the East Midlands that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

Nick Miles from EWI PRO recessives his award