Aylesbury dancers bring home trophies from national finals

A team from Kandeez School of Dance brought home 11 trophies from a national dancing event in Surrey last weekend.

A 20 strong squad from the school attended the ISTD DFR National Grand Finals at the Guildford Spectrum on October 7.

The dancers, aged between five and 18, qualified to dance at the event following regional area competitions in Disco, Street and Rock and Roll events throughout the year.

Kandeez dancers competed in the Set Dance, Rock and Roll, Street Solos and Pairs events, bringing home 11 trophies.

An additional accolade went to Hollie Gilchrist who won the Over 16 bronze and below set dance section, making her national champion in that category.

Kandeez principal Michelle Bradford said: "I’m hugely proud of all of our nationals dancers.

"To qualify for an event of such a high standard is always the achievement but to bring home a trophy is just outstanding.

"It is testament to the hard work of each and every one of our dancers."