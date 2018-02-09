Aylesbury councillor steps down as he prepares to move away from area

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s Conservative councillor for the Central & Walton Ward in Aylesbury Edward Sims has resigned from his post.

Mr Sims, who is stepping down as he prepares to move away from the area, has also resigned from his seat on Aylesbury Town Council.

Cllr Sims, who was elected to both councils in 2015 issued a statement via the Aylesbury Conservatives website.

He wrote: “It has been an absolute honour to be able to represent the wonderful residents of Central and Walton on both the town and the district councils. “Over the years, it has been a pleasure to meet so many residents.

“I have always tried my best to help residents and defend their interests on both councils.

“I am sad that I will no longer be able to serve the people of Central and Walton as their councillor.

“I would like to thank everyone for making me feel so very welcome when I first moved to Aylesbury in 2012, and for all of your kind wishes on my marriage last year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being your councillor and working alongside my wonderful colleague Barbara, our other excellent Conservative councillors as well as our long-standing local MP, David.

“I hope to be able to return to Aylesbury in the near future.

“I look forward to receiving regular updates from Barbara and other friends in Aylesbury as Aylesbury will always have a place in my heart.

“I am sure that Aylesbury and her people will continue to go from strength to strength, and that Aylesbury will continue to be a great place to live and work.”

AVDC leader Neil Blake thanked Mr Sims for his contribution to the work of the council and the services he has given to the local community he represented.

There will now be a by-election for the vacant seats on both councils which will be held on Thursday March 22.

A by-election for Stowe Parish Council will also be held on the same day.

Peter Brown, AVDC’s Electoral Services Manager said: “Information and paperwork for potential candidates is available on the council’s website and nomination papers must be submitted by no later than 4pm on Friday February 23.

“Residents of the Central & Walton Wards will be sent poll cards around the 16 February, but for anyone not already registered to vote, the deadline to apply for these elections is midnight on Tuesday March 6.”