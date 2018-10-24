Aylesbury councillor resigns triggering by-election

An Aylesbury councillor's resignation has triggered a by-election.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Farrow, who represented the Aylesbury North West Division for Bucks County Council ended his term of office as a councillor on October 18, however his departure was only announced today (Wednesday).



Voters in that constituency will go to the polls on Thursday November 29 and a list of candidates will be published before November 5.



Mr Farrow was elected following last year's county elections with 658 votes, 29.8% of the total votes cast.

It is not known at this stage why Mr Farrow, who is married to Lib Dem councillor for Oakfield Alison Harrison, resigned from his role.