Aylesbury concert celebrates the best of Flanders and Swann

A concert is being held at Aylesbury Methodist Church celebrating the work of 1950s and 1960s British comedy duo Michael Flanders and Donald Swann.

Oliver and Samuel Hancock will be performing a selection of the pair's comedy songs at Aylesbury Methodist Church in Buckingham Street on Saturday February 9 at 7.30pm.

Flanders and Swann performing at a concert in Broadway in 1967

Between 1956 and 1967 Flanders and Swann packed theatres in England and overseas with their shows ‘At the drop of a hat’, and ‘At the drop of another hat’, which both earned rave reviews.

The Hancock's will be recreating the pair's songs by putting a modern spin on them.

Tickets are £10 per person or £5 for under-18s and are on sale now from the church office on weekday mornings or by contacting organiser Derrick Matthews on 01296 488076.

Proceeds from the concert go to the Church Welcome Project which aims 'to provide the rapidly growing Aylesbury town centre with an attractive, accessible meeting place able to offer a warm welcome, simple refreshment and a listening ear.”