Aylesbury Christmas Fayre comes to town this Sunday

Tis the season to soak up the sights and enjoy the delicious scents and festive ambience of Aylesbury at Christmas time.

On Sunday 3 December, one of the largest Christmas craft fairs in Buckinghamshire, boasting over 75 stalls, will take place in the town’s historic Market Square.

The Christmas Craft & Gift Fair Spectacular is a free event that has grown rapidly over the last two years. Between 11am and 3pm, it will be offering a huge assortment of items produced by local businesses. You can immerse yourself in an eclectic mix of stalls, while enjoying live music from a jazz band and festive tunes from local carol singers.

Plus there will also be a delicious range of street food, including German Bratwursts, hot roasted chestnuts, Funky Elephant Indian cuisine, Ruby’s street food, fudge and homemade sweets.

Many traders will be there for the first time this year with Christmas decorations, jewellery, soft furnishings, children’s gifts, soaps, cosmetics, candles, Italian delicacies, cheeses, herbs, children’s handcrafted clothing, classic car memorabilia, collectable toy cars, accessories, homeware, craft beer and gin and much more.

Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership is delighted once again to welcome Young Enterprise representatives. The budding local entrepreneurs from Aylesbury schools have set up companies with the support of Young Enterprise and will be selling the products that they have created.

Diana Fawcett, Town Centre Manager, said: “This Christmas craft fair should be part of everyone’s shopping plans this year with a huge variety of stalls and street food traders, located perfectly between the town’s two indoor shopping centres.

“We’re also proud to continue to support local schools as part of this event, as it’s a great opportunity for these young people to learn from the more experienced stall holders, helping to develop the traders of tomorrow.

“It’s wonderful that our Christmas Craft and Gift Fair Spectacular is bigger than ever this year, and we’re sure visitors will find there’s something for everyone.”

Further information on Aylesbury’s Christmas events can be found here: https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/events