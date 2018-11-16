Aylesbury charity's video explaining lymphoma to children in running for top award

A video by an Aylesbury based cancer charity that explains lymphoma to children has been shortlisted in the Charity Film Awards.

Lymphoma Action's animated video entitled ‘if someone close to you has low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma’, is designed to explain lymphoma to children of primary school age.

A still image from Lymphoma Action's video

Voiced by a child, it covers what lymphoma is, the kind of treatment someone might have for lymphoma, and how a lymphoma diagnosis might affect day-to-day life.

Lymphoma Action's chief executive Ropinder Gill explained the thinking behind the video saying: “We’re often asked to help parents who need to talk to children about a lymphoma diagnosis in the family.

"Their feedback suggested that a simple, visual approach would help to put the complicated condition across to kids in a way that was reassuring and easy to understand and we hope our animation does just that.”

The film also explains some of the important differences between lymphoma and other cancers and the different levels of the condition in a straightforward way that children can understand.

Lymphoma Action launched this film (alongside another version covering Hodgkin lymphoma and high-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma) on International Animation Day last month.

Ms Gill added: “We’re thrilled to be in the running for this award because we believe these animations could bring real comfort and understanding to children coping with the news of a lymphoma diagnosis in the family.

"We also hope they’ll prove to be a useful tool to help parents, carers and medical professionals approach a topic that can be emotionally difficult and medically complicated.

"Lymphoma Action exists to inform, support and connect everyone who may be affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma and these animated films fit the bill perfectly.”

The Charity Film Awards are in their third year and aim to celebrate charity films and other films for fundraising purposes.

The public have until midnight on December 14 to vote for Lymphoma Action or any of the other nominated videos - votes can be cast at www.charityfilmawards.com/id/117757