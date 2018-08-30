Aylesbury charity gearing up for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

An Aylesbury based charity is running various events as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place throughout September.

Lymphoma Action, based on New Street in Aylesbury is supporting Blood Cancer Awareness Month (the whole of September) and National Lymphoma Awareness Week (which focuses around National Lymphoma Awareness Day on September 15)

The charity says it is 'as well prepared as ever' ahead of the fundraising months and among the activities planned is a collection from a Tesco store in Aylesbury by the town's Lymphoma Support Group.

The charity's new chief executive Ropinder Gill said: "With September being the month when the focus on blood cancers reaches its height its imperative we do all we can to raise awareness of lymphoma, its symptoms and how we can help.

"Blood cancers are still virtually invisible relative to other cancers so this month is really important for us and those who have lymphoma.”

"We would love to see more businesses getting involved by raising funds, supporting us by making us their charity of the year or just encouraging their staff to understand more about lymphoma and passing the information on.”