Aylesbury celebrates festival of light

Rain couldn't keep the punters away from Aylesbury's Festival of Light celebrations last weekend.

The event, organised by Holy cow saw an afternoon full of Lights, Lamps, a collection of live music and dance with mouth watering street food and plenty of activities.

A rickshaw

Event organiser Poonam Gupta said: "It was brilliant, despite the weather.

"The turnout was great and it was nice to see Aylesbury out in full force.

"We had a really packed programme across Kingsbury Square and Bucks County museum.

"It's luckily we had the County Museum rooms because people could go inside and warm up!

Diwali celebrations

"The young dance troupe from Peploe Williams Academy were fantastic as were all the other people involved.

"Thank you to everyone who came along see you there next year!"

The event was also attended by Aylesbury Hindu Temple (AHT) Trust who said: "Even the damp weather didn’t reduce our spirit to take part in light parade at the end of the event.

"We appreciated presence of the Mayor of Aylesbury Town Council Cllr Mark Willis to support our great project.

"At present, there are no temples in Aylesbury or in the surrounding areas.

"AHT believe that having a Hindu temple in Aylesbury will be for the benefit of the whole Aylesbury community.

"It will help in educating the public about Hindu beliefs, customs and culture, as well as promote British values to generate mutual understanding and respect within our society."