Aylesbury care home residents celebrate milestone birthdays

Two residents at an Aylesbury care home celebrated milestone birthdays at the weekend.

Grace Foster celebrated her 105th birthday while Winifred Nutkins celebrated her 100th.

Winifred Nutkins celebrates her 100th birthday at St Leonards Care Home in Aylesbury

The pair are both residents at St Leonards Care Home on Wendover Road.

Grace was born in the north of England and moved to the Aylesbury care home to be closer to her family.

Meanwhile, Winifred, was born and raised in the family pub in Tring, before giving birth to her own children there.

Both Grace and Win are involved in activities at the care home.

The celebrations of their respective birthdays included Royal telegrams, flowers, gifts and a celebration of their special day with family and friends.