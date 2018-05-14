Aylesbury care home resident Pat celebrates her 80th birthday by going back to school!

A resident at St Leonard’s Care Home in Aylesbury celebrated her 80th birthday by going back to school for the afternoon - as a crossing patroller.

Pat Letts reprised the role, which she used to conduct on Belgrave Road in Aylesbury as a surprise on Friday May 11.

This time Pat did the job outside Wendover Junior School with support from the school’s current crossing patroller Sue West.

The surprise for Pat was organised by St Leonard’s and Bucks County Council.

Pat said: “I had a fantastic time.

“It made me happy to see and talk to the children.

“The drivers were so friendly and I really enjoyed the day.”

